Avengeneer in
Recruiter asking for work authorization and degree certificate copies
I was never asked for my work authorization and degree certificate copies before even starting the interview process.
Is it safe to share them with recruiters and company HR and Legal before getting an employment offer?
3
2047
Sort by:
sshkrSoftware Engineer
Tell them that you are only comfortable sharing them after the interview and they shouldn’t be worried as you understand that there is no point in wasting anyone’s time by lying about your degree and authorisation. Beyond that it won’t make sense to share them with everyone where you are applying because of privacy and security reasons and hence you will only share that with an organisation where you have accepted the offer and are ready to join.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482