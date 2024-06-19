SWE interviews are broken

I "cheated" in my recent SWE interviews. I don't regret it or even feel guilty tbh. I spent four months interviewing and LeetCoding and got literally zero offers. Then I paid for UltraCode to get realtime AI answers during interviews. It’s been less than a month since then and I already have offers from Amazon, DataDog and Salesforce.





The LeetCode style questions asked in my interviews are so different from the skills you need to do the job I’m interviewing for. And most of the interviewers asking LeetCode hards can’t solve the same question themselves!





I told one of my close friends who is struggling to get a job about this to try to help him and he said he lost respect for me. The way I see it though, if I am allowed to use AI while on the job, why can’t I use it in the interview. If I don’t use AI, I’m mostly likely gonna lose out to someone who did. Am I the asshole?