proton in  
Software Engineer  

SWE interviews are broken

I "cheated" in my recent SWE interviews. I don't regret it or even feel guilty tbh. I spent four months interviewing and LeetCoding and got literally zero offers. Then I paid for UltraCode to get realtime AI answers during interviews. It’s been less than a month since then and I already have offers from Amazon, DataDog and Salesforce.


The LeetCode style questions asked in my interviews are so different from the skills you need to do the job I’m interviewing for. And most of the interviewers asking LeetCode hards can’t solve the same question themselves!


I told one of my close friends who is struggling to get a job about this to try to help him and he said he lost respect for me. The way I see it though, if I am allowed to use AI while on the job, why can’t I use it in the interview. If I don’t use AI, I’m mostly likely gonna lose out to someone who did. Am I the asshole?

80
16636
Sort by:
bagelsaredonuts 
Sounds like an ad for their own tool
94
glennquagmire 
Yeah I feel like I’ve read many similar stories on Reddit of people promoting this tool. Funnily enough I remember many of them mentioning they got offers at DataDog specifically lol

Not saying OP is lying necessarily but it’s hard to tell if it’s actually working for people
18

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,542