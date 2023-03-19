starDust in
Leetcode Newbie starting in Python
I am learning to leetcode in Python but I want to be a front end developer or an analyst. I was advised to leetcode in JavaScript instead since that shows more stack experience. I think python is generic for multiple roles. Do I continue to practice in Python itself ?
Thanks.
TinMan22Backend Software Engineer
Advised by who, and what level are you applying for? This is the first i've heard of someone advise practicing LC in a domain specific language.
