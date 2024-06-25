Software Engineer Jobs in Europe

Bold Monk in  
Is there any app for searching jobs particularly in Europe for Software Development Role. I have 6 years of experience.

prosette  
Have you checked out the job board here: https://www.levels.fyi/jobs?locationSlugs=germany%2Cnetherlands%2Cfrance%2Cspain%2Cunited-kingdom&jobId=75452897357112006
boldMonk  
thanks, i have tried like this, but i was thinking if there any explicit app for Europe only.

