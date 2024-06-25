Bold Monk in
Software Engineer Jobs in Europe
Is there any app for searching jobs particularly in Europe for Software Development Role. I have 6 years of experience.
6
2747
Sort by:
prosetteSoftware Engineer
Have you checked out the job board here: https://www.levels.fyi/jobs?locationSlugs=germany%2Cnetherlands%2Cfrance%2Cspain%2Cunited-kingdom&jobId=75452897357112006
2
boldMonkSoftware Engineer
thanks, i have tried like this, but i was thinking if there any explicit app for Europe only.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482