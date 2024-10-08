kiwibit in
Promotion and salary
When moving from one level to another internally, should one expect a fixed increase, like 10% of the TC, or an adjustment to the market salary for an entry role for the new position?
FYI, the start-up I work for makes a market adjustment to the salary every year, and they use Levels.fyi.
I guess I just need to wait and secure the new level, and then I will see what happens.
690,571
If your company has brackets, generally assume they'll keep you to the lower end of the bracket as you are promoted even if it doesn't necessarily make sense. I've had a friend at Amazon who went from top of their L6 bracket for multiple years (and should have been promoted a year sooner most likely) to bottom of the L7 bracket incidentally earn less money due to his promotion, which...as you can imagine, is not his favorite. If you're at a good company, when nonsense like this happens, you can talk to HR about it and get it fixed. If you're not at a good company, you'll likely be looking for the pay raise somewhere else.