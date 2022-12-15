career advice for fresh graduate

i am an international student recently graduated with my bachelors in the US. I got an offer to work as a data scientist at a tech startup in my home country, but it doesn't pay much and far from the salary in the US. if i were to reject it and keep looking for entry level data science jobs in the US, there is anxiousness of not being able to get a desirable job due to the tough market and having little experience. if i were to take that offer, i am afraid to regret losing the opportunity to work in the US and save more money. any thoughts on this would be much appreciated since i feel this is a big decision in my life.