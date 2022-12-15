wallstreet in  
career advice for fresh graduate

i am an international student recently graduated with my bachelors in the US. I got an offer to work as a data scientist at a tech startup in my home country, but it doesn't pay much and far from the salary in the US. if i were to reject it and keep looking for entry level data science jobs in the US, there is anxiousness of not being able to get a desirable job due to the tough market and having little experience. if i were to take that offer, i am afraid to regret losing the opportunity to work in the US and save more money. any thoughts on this would be much appreciated since i feel this is a big decision in my life.
C0rsA1RSoftware Engineer  
Given the tech market in the US right now, its best not to lose the opportunity you're holding currently. As the market picks up down the road, you'll have enough experience in your belt to start applying for US roles with companies that welcome remote international staff.

TLDR: "A bird in the hand is worth more than two in the bush."
