Jayden Williams in
Another piece to the puzzle…
Hello everyone 👋
I've somehow stumbled across this platform in my attempt to learn about the tech industry. My motivation is simple..... money.
I'm a student of a life and no stranger to deamanding work. With that being said, my general understanding of the tech industry is that it's ever growing and constantly adapting. I'm seeking knowledge on the different types of professions within this industry and would greatly appreciate some context as to how you may have started.
Blessings,
Jayden
1
1195
Sort by:
hackrSoftware Engineer
Wow, fellow student! Tech is a dynamic field with so many possibilities. I'd suggest exploring different roles to see what clicks - dev, design, product, etc. The key is finding what energizes you. Best of luck on your journey!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,520