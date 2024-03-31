Another piece to the puzzle…

Hello everyone 👋





I've somehow stumbled across this platform in my attempt to learn about the tech industry. My motivation is simple..... money.





I'm a student of a life and no stranger to deamanding work. With that being said, my general understanding of the tech industry is that it's ever growing and constantly adapting. I'm seeking knowledge on the different types of professions within this industry and would greatly appreciate some context as to how you may have started.





Blessings,

Jayden