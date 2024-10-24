Back end -> AI/ML

Poll

Hello, I just took a job as a senior engineer, working on back-end API's and cloud microservices. I've been working in this area for about 3-4 years now.





Ultimately I want to be an AI Engineer. Am I specializing too much into back end engineering that I won't be able to become an AI engineer without going back to entry level?





I do have many classes in my undergrad and masters in AI, a couple decent personal projects in NLP, and 3 certifications in AI from my previous employer.





Very curious to hear senior+ sentiment or anyone who made the switch before who has thoughts and advice.