Why don't you invest in stocks?
Following up on my poll from yesterday, majority of people invest little to nothing in stocks. My question now is why?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
My 401k is allocated 80% to stocks, but you said not to include it in yesterday's poll - so I voted accordingly. I would not allocate significant contributions to an after tax brokerage account without first maxing out my 401k. In light of the way you asked the first poll, I think today's poll misses the reasons why people answered the way they did.
