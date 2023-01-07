Meta Courses on Coursera.

I started the Front End Development course that Meta offers through Coursera. I'm really enjoying it and I'm happy to use it as a resource to allow me to learn Front End Software Engineering. But, I'm curious what other people's thoughts are. At 50 bucks a month, I can go at my own pace as I learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript and more. I can't wait for the class on React. I personally feel like this is a great roadmap for what I want to do.