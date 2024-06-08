egressfeees in
Carta valuation cut from $8.5B to $2B in secondary sale
Henry Ward the ceo posted earlier this year with revenue of $370M across captable management, fund administration, and other products.
This is a heavy blow amidst all the bad PR they've gotten too over time
1
1327
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Most of the juice was in a product they wanted to launch where they'd allow people to sell their equity stakes pre-IPO - that's a product nobody really has, and they were in a unique position to facilitate those transactions on a scale nobody else could match. But then they fumbled the bag on that by breaking customer trust, and announced they would permanently stop pursuing that product.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,541