juggernaut in
How to avoid contract roles that end up in "permatemp"
I've been a contractor at big tech for a while, and enjoy some of the flexibility, but it's been hard to transition into a role full time generally. Usually companies preach that there is a path to full time, but usually you'd just continue on as a contractor getting some menial pay bumps along the way.
But yeah TLDR, how do I break out of contract work and start getting full time offers
lumosSoftware Engineer
Honestly, best advice would be to just start applying all over for full time roles. I'd also try to spruce up your resume a bit and avoid "contractor"-esque language to help highlight more of your work and impact at your previous roles
juggernautSoftware Engineer
Yeah true, just need to keep applying. Any other tips for resume?
