Next Step for Laid Off Developers at Twitter?
Here are the choices. If one is missing, feel free to respond however you want. I wanted to make it easier for peepz.
1. Take some time off because you saved money. Start the job search in a couple months.
2. Interviewing already and think you will have offer, but you won't accept any offer with a lower salary at the new company
3. Retire because you are rich from Twitter stock.
4. Must hustle to find a job and will take a lower paying job because you need the cash fast and you have bills to pay.
Izobara
5. Remember that Twitter pays you till the end of January, so there is no need to rush.
frequentLee
Oh thats right, they did get 60 day severance, aka their 60 day notice.
