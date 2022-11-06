Next Step for Laid Off Developers at Twitter?

Here are the choices. If one is missing, feel free to respond however you want. I wanted to make it easier for peepz.





1. Take some time off because you saved money. Start the job search in a couple months.

2. Interviewing already and think you will have offer, but you won't accept any offer with a lower salary at the new company

3. Retire because you are rich from Twitter stock.

4. Must hustle to find a job and will take a lower paying job because you need the cash fast and you have bills to pay.



