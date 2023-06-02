🇪🇺🎓Any chance to get into FAANG for eu cs new grad?

Hi,





I am a CS master student in France and I'm going to graduate in September. Due to the limitation of the program, I was not able to apply for an internship at FAANG and it seems now that there is no chance to enter FAANG as new grad. 🙁





Should I try to apply for an internship after my graduation to hope get a return offer?

Is it possible for me to apply directly for a junior position with 1 YOE? But I didn't see any open position for that.

Or should I find a local French company and tried to apply for FAANG after couple of years?





Do you have any suggestions? I appreciate it a lot.





About me: I have been working for 1 year at a top tech company in China before this master program. My bachelor was in cs and master in big data. I want to apply for software engineer position.