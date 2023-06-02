Zhicheng in
🇪🇺🎓Any chance to get into FAANG for eu cs new grad?
Hi,
I am a CS master student in France and I'm going to graduate in September. Due to the limitation of the program, I was not able to apply for an internship at FAANG and it seems now that there is no chance to enter FAANG as new grad. 🙁
- Should I try to apply for an internship after my graduation to hope get a return offer?
- Is it possible for me to apply directly for a junior position with 1 YOE? But I didn't see any open position for that.
- Or should I find a local French company and tried to apply for FAANG after couple of years?
Do you have any suggestions? I appreciate it a lot.
About me: I have been working for 1 year at a top tech company in China before this master program. My bachelor was in cs and master in big data. I want to apply for software engineer position.
19g6vkwcqx7s7Software Engineer
Yeah it's very hard these days to get a job in the US coming from France. But try also local in Europe: London, Zurich, Luxembourg, Amsterdam. You can also try in Canada they hire strong French grads too! Just build your experience maybe target Fintech or Startup companies between 100 and 500 employees. With a strong experience you may even even get hired at higher level at FAANG without going through a promotion process
