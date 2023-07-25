It's All About Liquidity, Baby

The name of the game in today's day and age is liquidity. Public companies provide liquidity for vested RSUs via the public stock market. And over the past few years we've seen features like the 1 year cliff be dismantled in favor of providing immediate vesting to employees (see Google, Facebook, Apple, Snap, Uber, Lyft).





OpenAI's median software engineer makes $925,000 all in. $300k is in base and the rest is in PPUs. Now the real kicker is that OpenAI allows employees to sell these PPUs through tender offers after 2 years of being with the company, fundamentally making your equity comp liquid despite the company being private.





Now consider Cruise's new equity program called RLO (Recurring Liquidity Opportunity). Employees with vested equity can sell any amount of their equity to General Motors once per quarter. The purchase price is set by a third party based upon the most recent valuation of the company. This makes Cruise stock effectively liquid compensation. You now have a choice, you can hold or sell.





The days of locked up private equity seems to be behind us. Even larger private companies such as Databricks have issued one-off tender offers providing the option to sell shares to longstanding employees. And companies like Netflix and Spotify allow you to take all cash offers. This is starting to become all the more common.





More about Cruise's RLO program here: https://getcruise.com/news/blog/2022/a-new-kind-of-equity-program/