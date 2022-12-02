Need advice about career in Product (Fintech and Payments)





I am a business consultant for a Fintech for last 1.5 years. Before coming into this domain, I worked in finance with another fintech for 2.5 years. Due to a domain shift in my career, I am still taking time to learn the things from a technical point of view. My manager didnt helped me much though. Infact I am not given any work for a few months and excluded from meetings very frequently.





Just a few weeks ago they told me about hiring a technical author in team for which I showed willingness to switch to that role. They are agree on it as well.





Now, the question:





I want to set my foot in the Product domain in next 3 years. Do you people think I would be able to achieve my target with a non-CS degree (I have MBA Finance) and a TA role for probably next one year?

