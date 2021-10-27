1zm00utkpoiserg in
Discord?
How do people see Discord as a growing company? Whats their culture and growth perspective look like?
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
I have pretty limited experience with them but they seem to have a great culture. Growing quickly and there is a lot of interesting stuff to work on. They are not quite at FAANG comp level and their eng team is still pretty small so you don't hear about them a lot. But from what I have heard it's a great place to work and there is a lot of upward potential.
