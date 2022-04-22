19g6ul29ue5hw in
Background Investigation Implications
How do you respond to a background investigation that asks for an offer letter of somewhere you worked in the past but don't have it anymore?
I got an offer from a reputable company and they did a background investigation and they asked for one of the offer letters from one of the companies I worked with in the past. The problem now is, I don't have an offer letter for that company, do you think they will rule me out?
kindredspiritSoftware Engineer
Have you asked if you can provide any alternative verification?
rotisserieSoftware Engineer
^ yeah I feel you could use a W2 or tax filing maybe?
