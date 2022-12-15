The Hero's Journey of Getting Laid (Off)

"I’ve read that losing a job is one of the most harrowing events that a human can experience (even for those who are not poor). Thus, I was expecting it to be your-wife-is-sleeping-with-the-plumber-traumatic when I was laid off last month. But it wasn’t—it was exciting.





...





You become addicted to a certain lifestyle, and it is hard to break free of its grip even though it doesn’t meaningfully contribute to your happiness. This miscalculation leads us to do work that we dislike and strips us of financial freedom: a monk is more financially independent than a hedge fund manager with a Lamborghini addiction."





From https://backtohumanity.substack.com/p/getting-laid-off