Google's new tool can verify image history and detect AI-generated fakes

Google has launched a new feature "About This Image" that provides users with verified data about any photo on the internet. This tool can expose fakes, verify the legitimacy of photos used in news, and even identify whether an image is AI-generated.





About This Image

Accessed via the three-dot menu in Google Search, the feature provides the original publishing date, subsequent republishing, and usage history of an image.

The tool is particularly useful to identify if an image associated with a news event is genuine or misappropriated from an older context.

Similar to the existing "perspectives" filter and the " about this result" tab, it also indicates how other sites use and describe the image.

AI-generated image detection and more

Google’s feature can reveal if an image is AI-generated - provided the metadata includes this information, hence requiring the original creators' opt-in.

Google expresses that its AI-generated images will always include accurate metadata.

The company also plans to extend the Fact Check Explorer to cover images and introduce software that uses AI to describe websites.

