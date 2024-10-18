zadnan2002 in
Poll
Quarter Life Crisis Kind of Decision?
Started out at a top French fintech company and moved to an E-Wallet company in the MENA region. I have only 1.5 years in experience total mainly in Java and Angular...
I currently have 2 offers on the table one at another fintech company where I have a chance to learn some heavy duty processes yet it is a 5 figure salary + benefits. Behind door number 2 I have a remote "work from anywhere" exceeding 150k post tax.
The only issue is the higher paying job is a simple web dev position mainly revolved around WordPress.
Should I go for a few more years of experience before settling down?
NOTE: The less paying job offers paid relocation to KSA while the remote offer means I am stuck in Lebanon (a current conflict zone)
Closed
478 participants
27
6438
Sort by:
14
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,570
The learning experience job seems really awesome but if there is more than a $50k pay gap then I’d just buy courses and learn on the side as well with web dev job. You’re going to be getting paid more and on the side continue grinding leetcode, system design questions, etc., so you can eventually jump and get into big tech and get paid way more.
Just continue grinding the coding interview practice questions so you will be ready for the assessments because they are going to be ridiculously difficult