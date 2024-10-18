Quarter Life Crisis Kind of Decision?

Poll

Started out at a top French fintech company and moved to an E-Wallet company in the MENA region. I have only 1.5 years in experience total mainly in Java and Angular...





I currently have 2 offers on the table one at another fintech company where I have a chance to learn some heavy duty processes yet it is a 5 figure salary + benefits. Behind door number 2 I have a remote "work from anywhere" exceeding 150k post tax.





The only issue is the higher paying job is a simple web dev position mainly revolved around WordPress.





Should I go for a few more years of experience before settling down?





NOTE: The less paying job offers paid relocation to KSA while the remote offer means I am stuck in Lebanon (a current conflict zone)



