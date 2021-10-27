sacksonsaas in  
Product Designer  

Hottest Pre-IPO Companies?

What are some of the hottest pre-IPO companies to join these days? Here are the ones I'm aware of:

  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Plaid
  • Figma
  • Canva
  • HashiCorp

What are some other ones that y'all know about?

1zm00utkpoisergProduct Manager  
Discord! Dont know if theyre an ipo or acquisition play, but still soooo much room for growth
sacksonsaasProduct Designer  
Ooo that's a good one! I totally forgot about them. Do you have any insights on their pay 👀
