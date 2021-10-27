sacksonsaas in
Hottest Pre-IPO Companies?
What are some of the hottest pre-IPO companies to join these days? Here are the ones I'm aware of:
- Stripe
- Databricks
- Plaid
- Figma
- Canva
- HashiCorp
What are some other ones that y'all know about?
1zm00utkpoisergProduct Manager
Discord! Dont know if theyre an ipo or acquisition play, but still soooo much room for growth
5
sacksonsaasProduct Designer
Ooo that's a good one! I totally forgot about them. Do you have any insights on their pay 👀
1
