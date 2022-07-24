19g6ul0de15i6 in  
Software Engineer  

Negotiating return offer after internship

I'm going to receive a return offer from FAANG company following my internship ending, to come back full time as a new grad engineer after my last year of school. Does anyone have any negotiation tips tailored for intern return offers specifically? General advice welcome too of course
It depends on the company. For example, last year meta gave standard offers that were non negotiable. Usually in order to negotiate you need to have a competing offer that pays higher.
In todays climate, be happy you got an offer because a lot of interns got nothing. You have no leverage to negotiate anyway. Even if you had another offer, my might just offer it to someone else.
