Burned out. Quitting soon.

Burned out. Yep.

My company recently went through some changes, so my bonuses won't be as big anymore. Plus, I just don't feel appreciated by the higher-ups. I've been in the tech industry for quite some time now and I think it's time I take a break.

I will probably hand in my letter after I get my bonus. I really have no idea what I'll be doing during my break. I'm just really burned out by tech.

I do like the pay though, so maybe I will return to it after some time? Will I still be as good of a candidate if I were to return...say 1-2 years later as opposed to applying with no gaps?