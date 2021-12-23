ByeBye in
Burned out. Quitting soon.
Burned out. Yep.
My company recently went through some changes, so my bonuses won't be as big anymore. Plus, I just don't feel appreciated by the higher-ups. I've been in the tech industry for quite some time now and I think it's time I take a break.
I will probably hand in my letter after I get my bonus. I really have no idea what I'll be doing during my break. I'm just really burned out by tech.
I do like the pay though, so maybe I will return to it after some time? Will I still be as good of a candidate if I were to return...say 1-2 years later as opposed to applying with no gaps?
TaylorSoftware Engineer
Outside of fang it shouldnt be that hard to find another gig if you have a few years of exp. Just be sure to have some story to tell about your time off. Saying you traveled for a year full time is fine. Even better if you have some project you can say was a start up you were working on while traveling.
