ATTN: Recruiters
Welcome to our community. I am glad that you found your way here, but would kindly remind you that this community is for SWEs + other professionals to network and compare compensation data / offers.
It is not a job board, or a source of leads for Facebook, Amazon, etc.
SaulGoodmanMachine Learning Engineer
But how else am I supposed to find someone interested in my US-only data scientist 6 month contract position that requires 10 years of experience and pays $35/hr??? /S
Software Engineer
Hahaha
