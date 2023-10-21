Termination without cause clause in job offer

I see more and more tech companies are putting in really bad termination without cause clauses in their job offers which is usually along the lines we will pay you minimum and you agree that you will not get anymore than your local employment law(which is $0 unless you work for an employer for more than 5 years and even after 5 years its peanuts in my case). I am getting offers on the Principal SWE level.





Has anyone been able to successfully remove these clauses from their employment contract? If so, what did you have to do?