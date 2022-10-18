This is why I chose to be in tech

A friend of mine who works with the United Way published research they did on salaries across major cities in the US. The results were insane. Watching my parents struggle growing up motivated me to pursue this tech career. Yeah it sucks sometimes, but compared to what they went through, this is nothing.





Minimum wage workers in New York City need to clock over 100 hours a week to afford rent





Los Angeles

Hours required: 84

Minimum wage: $15.96





New York City

Hours required: 111

Minimum wage: $15





Chicago

Hours required: 112

Minimum wage: $15.40





San Diego

Hours required: 90

Minimum wage: $15





San Jose, California

Hours required: 141

Minimum wage: $16.20





https://unitedwaynca.org/blog/affordable-housing-shortages-across-america/