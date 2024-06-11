Mautcc in
Salary Review
Hey all!
I am a solutions architect working for an american NoSQL database in southern Europe (Spain, Portugal, Italy or France, prefer not to reveal). I joined the company about a year ago without prior solutions architect experience but with 3+ years as a SE. What salary increase (%) can I expect in my next salary review and up to what extent do you consider I could negotiate?
My TC=BS+bonus+RSUs
CognitoAnalystHuman Resources
The average pay increases in Southern Europe range between 3 and 4% in 2024. Due to budget restrictions, negotiating during annual reviews are limited however with changes in role/level, you can negotiate fair pay increase.
