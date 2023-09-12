Bayab in
Solution engineer at Bloomberg
Hey guys, I just got an offer for a solution engineer position at Bloomberg and i was wondering if that was a good position for someone with a masters in cs. And i was also wondering the base salary for that position in new york.
Thanks!
2
1225
Sort by:
Calculatron99Business Analyst
Have they given you an initial offer yet? Wondering why you need the base salary numbers if you should have an offer in hand. In any case, sounds like a solid role for someone with a masters in CS, but I think the comp will help determine that
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,494