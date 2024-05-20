DS & MLE opportunities in Canada with sponsorship

I would like to move to Canada and am on the lookout for Data Scientist or Machine Learning Engineer roles at the mid-senior or senior levels. However, I get the sense that companies there are not too keen about hiring talent from abroad and having to sponsor work permit. This is somewhat surprising as I have had the impression of Canada being a bit more immigrant friendly. I have read about there being a LMIA (Labor Market Impact Assessment) formality that companies have to go through which they may not been keen on undertaking and hence the reluctance to hire and sponsor folks from abroad. Is this really the case in the DS/ML domain?

If so, can someone advise on the best approach or strategy to secure a position there?

Would be much obliged!