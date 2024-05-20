captainpicard in  
Data Scientist  

DS & MLE opportunities in Canada with sponsorship

I would like to move to Canada and am on the lookout for Data Scientist or Machine Learning Engineer roles at the mid-senior or senior levels. However, I get the sense that companies there are not too keen about hiring talent from abroad and having to sponsor work permit. This is somewhat surprising as I have had the impression of Canada being a bit more immigrant friendly. I have read about there being a LMIA (Labor Market Impact Assessment) formality that companies have to go through which they may not been keen on undertaking and hence the reluctance to hire and sponsor folks from abroad. Is this really the case in the DS/ML domain? 

If so, can someone advise on the best approach or strategy to secure a position there? 

Would be much obliged!

2
5149
Sort by:
JaskiratData Science  
The Canadian job market is over saturated with talented people and the number of jobs are relatively less. So unless you are exceptionally talented and have an amazing resume, it is not going to be easy. It has nothing to do with being immigrant friendly or not, when there are hundreds of locals with same skills as you applying for a job, why would an organisation sponsor you.
1
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager  
Yeah unless you're willing to take a below average salary, it makes more sense for companies to hire domestic talent than sponsor a work permit.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,541