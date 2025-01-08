undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Salesforce will hire no more software engineers in 2025, Marc Benioff says

I feel like this is cap, and maybe they mean they'll hire other types of engineering-adjacent roles and adopt more AI. But still, this is huge for the industry and the college kids are rightfully scared.


https://www.salesforceben.com/salesforce-will-hire-no-more-software-engineers-in-2025-says-marc-benioff/

20
9733
telescopeSoftware Engineer  
Cap = Fake news, for those who don't understand
26
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer  
I wish I could laugh react to comments lol
7

