Calculating Total Comp on levels

It occurs to me that levels.fyi reports the total compensation of submissions as a simple addition of the annual salary, Stock value, and the bonus.





Isn't this a bit of a misrepresentation? Most community members probably interpret this a the "value" earned per year by this individual, but stocks are often vested over a certain schedule, usually ~4 years, so it would be more appropriate to report the total compensation as the total stock value divided by the number of years it would take to fully vest. Similarly, it's not clear whether the bonuses are one-time sign-on bonuses or recurring annual bonuses.





Am I the only one who wishes the data was clearer and easier to read in this way?