Raise came up short from expectations, ways to bring this up?
Was expecting a much higher raise this year especially given the super high inflation currently. Is there any friendly way to give the company an ultimatum that I'm out if they can't give me at least a 10% increase. Not sure how to phrase it in my next conversation. Maybe I should start interviewing as well.
jinyung2Software Engineer
I think if you are really set on leaving if you dont get the target raise you are looking for, you certainly should start interviewing first and get a backup semi-secured if possible! sounds really tough to do though, balancing interview prep while working full time..
19g616kyabzqtcFull-Stack Software Engineer
Agreed, you also in a better position to negotiate even more if you have a higher offer from another company
