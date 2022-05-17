djeddiej in
Salaries for VR Developers
Hello, I am wondering if anyone knows of specific sites (or even information here) that would have salaries specific to VR Developers? (ex. developing for Oculus Quest, or equivalent). There is of course general information on salaries for VR developers on sites like indeed or LinkedIn (salaries) or the equivalent, but would appreciate some first-person insight if available. thanks
ferryboat
The AR / VR tag may be helpful, you can search for it on the compensation page under Software Engineer: https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineer&search=AR%20%2F%20VR
