Is it ok to be Independent contractor while working as fulltime
I'm working as a full-time employee in India for one of the services companies. I got an offer for an independent contractor role. I'll start my contract work after my regular hours. Is that allowed? Will there be any issues?
ZTrope90Product Designer
You'll want to check your current employer's contracts, as some employers have it written that you cannot take contracting work outside of your full time job.
