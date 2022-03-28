Accept reduced stock award?

My company (Fortune 50) was super cagey about mentioning stock grants in their offer letter - something about internal policy. I was verbally promised X when accepting the offer and emailed my manager at the time saying 'hey I understand this cant formally go into the offer letter but wanted to confirm X'. They replied with essentially 'yes, pending board approval'.





Review time rolls around and I receive X/4 but need to formally accept it . In other words, I'd be receiving one fourth of what I was promised. I checked to make sure it's not just a vesting schedule thing (i.e. receiving one fourth of total promised each year)





My hiring manager is no longer at the company. My current manager is trying to help but no luck thus far. If I don't accept the reduced stock grant soon I'll lose it. I'm getting automated emails almost every day to accept it and even one from HR.





My current manager is amazing overall and I wouldnt want to make them look bad by causing a ruckus. I also doubt I'll stick around for the majority of any type of grant to vest. At the same time this feels wrong.





What should I do?