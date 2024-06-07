Question about side hustles to software engineers

Cliche af post but genuinely curious to know. In these desperate times of layoffs where offer shopping ain't feasible for people trying to switch etc a lot of people are looking for side income streams to stay afloat. My question to fellow software engineers do you guys have some really good side hustles which have proven to work for you to make a decent amount of income on the side? Drop them down if you have bet people will learn from it and even better if it accelerates your tech job career