Amazon/AWS support engineer II, marketplace variable

Scheduling the first 30-45 min call after completing the cloud support assesment, but compensation appears to be all over the place for this role.





I asked if before we join a call, they would share the base pay range, any additional forms of compensation, and insight into what benefits are available with this position to make sure they align with my expectations and experience?





And they responded," We do not speak on specific number around compensation. If you would like to inform myself of the range you would like to be within I can inform you if you fall within the range."





Thoughts for a reply?





I am also on the second stages of other interviews in the $90k-$140k range for southeast USA, should I politely inform the contact of this range and provide my availability if he feels they will be able to bring a competitive offer to the table?