Job Opportunities in Knowledge Graphs

Hello everyone, 

I am struggling to find job opportunities in the field of Knowledge Graphs and Semantic web in the Europe region. There doesn't seem be a lot of options present and can anyone help me with some pointers apart from the obvious ones like (LinkedIn, Glassdoor,) ? Thabks for your support 


Also, does anyone know anything about why the industry is lagging in hiring for these roles. 
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager  
I've never even heard of this field/specialty before, what is it?
SmithData Scientist  
Well this is more in the direction of Web3.0 and using graphs as underlying data structure in businesses.

