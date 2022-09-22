Amazon continues to invest in renewable energy!

This is really promising news and hopefully more tech giants do the same.





Amazon’s first renewable energy project in South America—a solar farm in Brazil—and its first solar farms in India and Poland. New projects include:

In India, the company is adding three solar projects in Rajasthan, representing 420MW

In Europe, Amazon is launching its first rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, and its first solar farm in Poland.

In North America, the company is adding 1GW of clean energy capacity across the Southeastern US, including the company’s first two renewable energy projects in Louisiana.

In South America, Amazon is announcing its first renewable energy project, which is a 122 MW solar farm in Brazil.





Amazon now has a total of 379 renewable energy projects across 21 countries – including 154 wind and solar farms and 225 rooftop solar projects – representing 18.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.

By the end of 2021, the company said it had reached 85 percent renewable energy across its business. It aims to reach 100 percent renewable energy across its entire business by 2025!





https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/amazon-invests-in-another-71-renewable-energy-projects-totaling-27gw