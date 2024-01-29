Henry in
Imposter Syndrome
Hey all, I have taken a great role in Product Data Science at a company I really like, and just passed my probation. My colleagues are super smart and regularly come from MANGA backgrounds or top banks. Despite being the most junior (and this being my first DS role) I still feel miles behind and want to make sure I am trustworthy and seen as an equal. I expected Imposter Syndrome, but how have others navigated that and used that to inspire growth and development? Any suggestions are welcome!
Data Scientist
I think all of us have some sort of imposter syndrome to an extent, but the thing that helped me start to get over it was to just really talk to and learn from those same colleagues. You're the most junior on that team, so it's to be expected that you might have questions and have a bit more to learn, and what better way than to learn that from them directly. I think you'll also find that even they might have a level of imposter syndrome themselves and they just find ways to work around it. Something I've learned is that even the highest level people with all this crazy experience still started somewhere and honestly, you might find that some of them don't even have the skillsets that you have.
