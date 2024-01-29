Imposter Syndrome

Hey all, I have taken a great role in Product Data Science at a company I really like, and just passed my probation. My colleagues are super smart and regularly come from MANGA backgrounds or top banks. Despite being the most junior (and this being my first DS role) I still feel miles behind and want to make sure I am trustworthy and seen as an equal. I expected Imposter Syndrome, but how have others navigated that and used that to inspire growth and development? Any suggestions are welcome!