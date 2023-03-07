MDB9206 in  
Business Development  

Netflix Associate Offer Help

Just heard today that I'll likely receive an offer from Netflix. It's an associate role and the recruiter gave me this comp guidance "$50k-400k". If I have the most experience and the team really wanted me, is it truly possible to get $400k?


Also some teams are in office some are hybrid, has anyone heard of teammates traveling in to HQ once or twice a month as opposed to relocating full time? Would love thoughts and any help from Netflix employees

baconfat400Software Engineer  
I don’t have any answers to your question but if someone told me that comp range i’d be pretty pissed off.
MDB9206Business Development  
Yea I straight up told the recruiter that she shouldn’t give out a range of there isn’t one. Naturally told her $400k works for me
