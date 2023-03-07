Netflix Associate Offer Help

Just heard today that I'll likely receive an offer from Netflix. It's an associate role and the recruiter gave me this comp guidance "$50k-400k". If I have the most experience and the team really wanted me, is it truly possible to get $400k?





Also some teams are in office some are hybrid, has anyone heard of teammates traveling in to HQ once or twice a month as opposed to relocating full time? Would love thoughts and any help from Netflix employees