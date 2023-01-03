Z. in
Help getting Middle Eastern Cousin U.S.-based Tech Internship
I have a cousin in the Middle East who is currently finishing a Computer Engineering degree. He's interested in applying for internships in the U.S. and is open to opportunities both in software and hardware. Does anyone have any suggestions for best ways to make this happen? Or companies willing to hire interns outside of the U.S.?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Levels has a job board you could send to your cousin. I think most companies are open to hiring outside of the US, but given the current market, they might be tightening that down a bit more than usual. You might be able to look at the H1B Visa Salary database too because it'll show candidate's upcoming start dates and the roles/locations
