moongangtae in  
Computer Science  

New grad defense to big tech

I am currently in my last year of undergrad at a T20 CS school in the US. I have a return offer for new grad at the defense company I interned for last summer (mostly backend), and I am currently also interning at another company doing full-stack. I know for a fact that I will not get a return offer for my current company, since they’re pretty small and it’s mostly research roles for masters+. I’m also currently applying, but I’m not sure if I’ll be able to get any more offers with the current market. My question is: how does a SWE career in defense compare to that of big tech? My ultimate goal is to get into FAANG or an equivalent, so I’m not sure if working at defense is a red flag or not for switching into tech later on. Would a master’s in CS be a better alternative for a big tech job?

2
1056
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Naw, working professional experience, even in the defense sector, will definitely be more useful for you to get into big tech than a Master's without working experience. That ultimately will depend on what kind of specialty you go for, some of them do require higher level degrees, but usually not Masters in CS specifically. In any case, I have had a ton of colleagues move in and out of the defense industry from big tech, so it's definitely do-able and the skills transfer well. I don't think you have anything to worry about there.
moongangtaeComputer Science  
Thank you!

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,494