Is it too late to transit into IT software engineering at the age of 45?
Is it too late to transit into IT software engineering at the age of 45? I'm uncertain if companies like Google, Amazon, LinkedIn, and others would consider my application, particularly when it comes to the interview stage.
gto999Software Engineer
What are some effective methods to prepare for technical interviews? I'm currently focused on solving LeetCode problems, but I'm open to exploring other strategies as well.
You'll have to be cool with seeing people younger than you making more money than you, with nicer houses, nicer cars, more retirement savings, etc. You'll probably have managers and mentors younger than you. Make sure you're willing to learn from them and seek help.
Other than that, just grind and practice interview skills like anyone else would.