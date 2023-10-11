chatgptboy in
Is salary data valid?
I got an offer from an outstaffing company, but I see x2 rates at this place on Levels/Glassdoor and x3 rates at the company they develop a product for. Is it ok and I should expect some more as bonuses, or "it is what it is"?
4
3235
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Contractor salaries for a company are drastically different than full time internal salaries. If you're going through a staffing agency, you're going to get the staffing agency's salary, not the salary of company that you're working with.
3
690,494