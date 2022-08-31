laissezfaire in
What are the strongest startups / pre-IPO companies to join today?
Given the market situation and fundraising environment, I'm curious to know which startups are doing the best. Which companies have cut back on their valuations and are allowing new employees growth? Are there companies that have raised recently with strong fundamentals?
I'm pretty much considering 2021 valuations invalid at this point unless they have metrics to prove otherwise.
Faire, Ramp, Rippling, Retool would be a few on my list
