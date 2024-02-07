fromchennai in
How to use levels?
Hi guys 👋 I created an account in levels just a few days back and have been scrolling through posts here. I'm just wondering - what do you guys do here? What do you use this app for? It would be great if there is a community where people post about benefits or work life in their company. I'm also looking for communities that have posts about various system designs and about contribution to open source software. But I have no clue about how to search and join other communities.
11
6681
Sort by:
AnOn5783819Software Engineer
It's actually a really good gauge for the tech job market in general, I'm struggling a lot to find a new job but I can see everyone is in the same situation and a lot of layoffs happening again, so I know it's not necessarily something wrong with how I apply
13
wlp4s0Software Engineer
this… helps, actually, thanks
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,520