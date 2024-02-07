How to use levels?

Hi guys 👋 I created an account in levels just a few days back and have been scrolling through posts here. I'm just wondering - what do you guys do here? What do you use this app for? It would be great if there is a community where people post about benefits or work life in their company. I'm also looking for communities that have posts about various system designs and about contribution to open source software. But I have no clue about how to search and join other communities.