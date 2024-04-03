Registration for Off-Campus Opportunities

When I look for tech internships and entry-level jobs on LinkedIn, a lot of them require multiple years of experience. A lot of the time, the filter "entry level" removes some of the legit entry level jobs.





I built a website that displays tech jobs specifically targeted towards Indian students. The list updates once a day and checks the latest jobs from 50+ top tech companies. It is a very early stage website: https://www.codeon.in/jobs





Let me know what you think about this website and how I can make it better.