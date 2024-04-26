Bogdan Dinu in
I just certify AWS solutions architect
Hello , some days ago i just get AWS solutions architect certify and now im about to start some projects to work on them like a webpage woth aws services then post there little architectures and projects. I am afraid i can not get a job because i dont have experience and in a lot of jobs asks about programming languahes who i dont ever touched . Every sugesttion or commend will help me to grow up my professional development, thanks.
BibahSoftware Engineer
Now try to learn some programming languages like Java, python, javascript, angular … to get more opportunities and good luck
